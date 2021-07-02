Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 326,612 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,612 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $63.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $63.24.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

