Short Interest in New World Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NWGC) Declines By 36.1%

New World Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NWGC) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,349,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NWGC traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 65,947,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,674,805. New World Gold has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.04.

New World Gold Corporation engages in gold ore exploration business. The company was formerly known as New Asia Gold Corporation and changed its name to New World Gold Corporation in May 2009. New World Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

