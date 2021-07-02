Short Interest in New World Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NWGC) Declines By 36.1%

New World Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NWGC) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,349,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NWGC traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 65,947,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,674,805. New World Gold has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.04.
New World Gold Company Profile
