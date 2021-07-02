Short Interest in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Drops By 36.5%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

HPK stock remained flat at $$10.74 during trading on Friday. 202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,833. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

