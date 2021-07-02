Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stake Reduced by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 95,343 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of PINE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,076. The company has a market cap of $240.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.99. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.33.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

