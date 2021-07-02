TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Shares Acquired by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 101.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,795 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 4.34% of TransAct Technologies worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $923,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TACT. TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

TACT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,315. The company has a market cap of $122.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 2.89. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. Equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAct Technologies Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

