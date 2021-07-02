Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 10,436 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 85,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 46,634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bunge by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,198,000 after acquiring an additional 80,683 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,019,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BG remained flat at $$79.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,021. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.55. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

