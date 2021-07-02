Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Napco Security Technologies worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 26.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 76.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 226.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 195,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856 over the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.45. 254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,391. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $650.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

