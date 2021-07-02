The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,597,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,038 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $216,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,749,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,959,000 after purchasing an additional 488,260 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,280,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,556,000 after purchasing an additional 185,857 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.53. The company had a trading volume of 238,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,526,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.98. The firm has a market cap of $334.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $120.53 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

