Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 212.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.0% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 213,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after buying an additional 151,599 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after buying an additional 151,977 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,059,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,259.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.43. 124,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,561,051. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $169.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

