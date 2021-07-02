$3.85 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will post $3.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $15.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.82 billion to $16.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after acquiring an additional 72,942 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.30. 158,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

