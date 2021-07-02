Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Lowered by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 3.2% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.19% of Weyerhaeuser worth $49,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after purchasing an additional 879,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,041,000 after purchasing an additional 418,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,570,000 after purchasing an additional 946,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.51. 82,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,742,343. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

