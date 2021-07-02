Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 434,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for approximately 2.0% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $31,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.95. The company had a trading volume of 38,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $84.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

