Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. NexPoint Residential Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $20,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NXRT traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,565. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.96. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.51.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

