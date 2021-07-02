Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post ($0.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.37). GameStop posted earnings per share of ($1.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GameStop has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $56.33.

GME stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.34. The stock had a trading volume of 114,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642,836. GameStop has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.78 and a beta of -2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.77.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,985,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.