Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.59. Kadant reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

KAI stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.21. 357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kadant has a 52 week low of $99.35 and a 52 week high of $189.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $551,558. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,127,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 8.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 120.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 230,719 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kadant by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter valued at about $47,313,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.