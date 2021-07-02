AGF Investments LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after buying an additional 206,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after buying an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,401,000 after buying an additional 144,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,330,000 after buying an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,142,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,115,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.43.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.36. 15,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,711. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.62. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.89 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

