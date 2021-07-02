AGF Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 21.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $70,570,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 111.0% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,436,000 after buying an additional 478,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $41,187,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,506,000 after buying an additional 239,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4,677.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,052,000 after buying an additional 161,082 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.39. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

