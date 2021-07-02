AGF Investments LLC Sells 9,650 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. The Kroger accounts for approximately 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Kroger by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,313,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,336,000 after buying an additional 998,368 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,672 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. 196,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,425,576. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.74.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Several research firms have commented on KR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

