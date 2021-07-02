AGF Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $88,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $190.67 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

