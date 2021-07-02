Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will report $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.11. Owens Corning reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.28. 11,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,908. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,261 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,383,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

