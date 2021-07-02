Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 12,733 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Intuit were worth $62,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $6.45 on Friday, reaching $497.50. 23,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,564. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $280.99 and a one year high of $493.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

