AGF Investments Inc. Has $75.69 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 128.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,620,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,034,507 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Suncor Energy worth $75,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Shares of SU traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. 280,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218,529. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.1707 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

