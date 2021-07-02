Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $688.57 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $688,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $4,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,866 shares of company stock worth $169,852,563. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

GOOG traded up $38.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,566.02. 31,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,764. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,555.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,423.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

