ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Update

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the May 31st total of 190,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PRPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 2,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). ProPhase Labs had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from ProPhase Labs’s previous dividend of $0.25.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

