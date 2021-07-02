Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Short Interest Down 27.7% in June

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 4,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $400,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 402,200 shares in the company, valued at $49,611,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,589 shares of company stock worth $7,634,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $443,766,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ross Stores by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ross Stores by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,931,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,628,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Ross Stores by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,243,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.38. 34,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,816. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

