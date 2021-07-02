Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $76.90 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 577,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,669 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $76,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,456,000 after purchasing an additional 389,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,008,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE IBM traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.16. The company had a trading volume of 981,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,323. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

