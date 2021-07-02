Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,787,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,561 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.6% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $144,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $16,530,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,778,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,612,000 after buying an additional 1,090,936 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 39.8% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $7,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.61. 396,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,494,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

