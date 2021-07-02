Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce sales of $5.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.54 million and the highest is $6.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $29.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $68.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.74 million, with estimates ranging from $84.43 million to $239.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLS. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,178 shares of company stock worth $9,948,112 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 189,835 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.21. 25,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.48.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.