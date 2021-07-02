AGF Investments America Inc. Raises Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Beyond Meat stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.79. 57,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,548. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.41. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,692 shares of company stock worth $15,493,363. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

