Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $480,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.08.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.00. 11,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $174.07 and a one year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.