Loopring [NEO] Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, CoinMex and DragonEX.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DragonEX, CoinMex, IDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

