Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.55 Million

Equities analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to post $100.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $90.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $395.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.99 million to $399.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $403.88 million, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $408.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.32 million.

SFBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,359,696. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,286,000 after acquiring an additional 369,653 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,249,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,163,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 352.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 317,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 247,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

SFBS stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.34. 2,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,855. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.18. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $71.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.