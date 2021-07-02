-$1.14 EPS Expected for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.93). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to ($3.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($3.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

ZNTL stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.59. 6,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,897. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.72. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $1,589,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,447,230.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Michael Johnson sold 12,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $561,019.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,816,508 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

