Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,999,000 after purchasing an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after acquiring an additional 570,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.24. 19,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $200.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.07.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

