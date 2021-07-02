HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Holdings Raised by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 449,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,231,000 after buying an additional 883,893 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 97,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,472 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HFC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 37,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,904. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.80.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

