Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $85.90. The stock had a trading volume of 105,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,848. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.132 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

