Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Has $13.96 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lessened its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries comprises 8.2% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned 0.32% of Armstrong World Industries worth $13,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $22,317,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,143. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AWI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $109.37. 1,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,755. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $110.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.