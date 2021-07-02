PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.54 and last traded at $34.66. 28,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,056,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.58.
In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.