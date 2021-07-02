PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.54 and last traded at $34.66. 28,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,056,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.58.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

