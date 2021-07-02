Short Interest in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) Expands By 94.3%

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NYSE AEB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.88. 5,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,619. Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.47.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.
