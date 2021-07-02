Short Interest in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) Expands By 94.3%

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE AEB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.88. 5,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,619. Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

