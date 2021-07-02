QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the May 31st total of 532,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QIWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QIWI by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in QIWI during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in QIWI by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in QIWI during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in QIWI by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,611. QIWI has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $667.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.66.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. QIWI had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 33.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QIWI will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 10.9%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QIWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Sberbank CIB upgraded shares of QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. QIWI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, and Rocketbank segments. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 94,000 kiosks and 19,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

