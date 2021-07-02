Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,000 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the May 31st total of 253,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSDA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 39,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Jones Soda has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.73%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

