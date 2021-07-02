Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,000 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the May 31st total of 253,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSDA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 39,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Jones Soda has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.73%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

