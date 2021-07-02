Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

IQV stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,386. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.60 and a 12-month high of $248.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.77.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.