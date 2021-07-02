B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Sells 60,000 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 4.4% of B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 385,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK remained flat at $$99.55 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 63,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

