Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $63,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,889. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.65 and a fifty-two week high of $383.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

