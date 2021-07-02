iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Shares Bought by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 905,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,201 shares during the period. iMedia Brands makes up 2.0% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.06% of iMedia Brands worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,215,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 48,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMBI shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:IMBI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. 492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.90.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. Research analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

