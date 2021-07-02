Raymond James Analysts Give Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) a $146.00 Price Target

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has been assigned a $146.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.38% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGLD. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Royal Gold stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.45. 6,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,178. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.20. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

