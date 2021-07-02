Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cormark to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s previous close.
CTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.90.
Shares of TSE:CTS traded up C$0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.84. The company had a trading volume of 616,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,142. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 1,806.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$11.09.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
