Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cormark to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s previous close.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.90.

Shares of TSE:CTS traded up C$0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.84. The company had a trading volume of 616,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,142. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 1,806.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$11.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

