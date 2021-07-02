Goose Finance (EGG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.91 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $21,704.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00003264 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.70 or 0.00684481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00080242 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

