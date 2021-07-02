AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 849,008 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849,008 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $118,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,623,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,440,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,610 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980,186 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,139,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $464,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,063 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TRP. CIBC upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Shares of TRP stock remained flat at $$49.80 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 58,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

