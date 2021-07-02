AGF Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,287,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,169,148 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.28% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $101,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 14.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,004,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,319 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,127 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10,764.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 390,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 386,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

CNQ traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. 89,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $38.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.16%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.